close Helen Gries

Romina Kunze

Vivian Werg

Caroline Schaefer

Heavy floods and storms shake Italy. Thousands of people are still unable to return to their homes. The news ticker.

Update from May 23, 6:45 a.m.: The situation in Italy remains tense, and the clean-up work after the devastating rains continues. Even though the rain has stopped, according to the authorities, there is still a risk of landslides in many places in Emilia-Romagna. Around Ravenna, Bologna and Forlì, the water that stands on fields and in villages can only run off badly. The homes of thousands of people are uninhabitable after the storm disaster, and according to media reports, reconstruction could take years.

About 23,000 people have not yet returned to their homes, according to a report by the Time. Many are staying with friends or relatives, others are staying in hotels or emergency camps, such as schools. More than 600 roads also have to remain closed due to severe damage. The region estimates the cost of repairing the roads at more than 620 million euros.

After the dramatic floods in northern Italy, the clean-up work continues. © Michele Nucci/dpa

Severe damage in Italy from the storm catastrophe: 42 towns are still under water

Update from May 22, 4:57 p.m: After the dramatic floods in Emilia-Romagna, the death toll has risen to 14. 42 villages between Romagna and Bologna are still under water, between Reggio Emilia and Rimini communities are still affected by landslides, roads have been destroyed or damaged. More than 26,300 people had to leave their homes. The damage to local agriculture is enormous.

Gradually, the extent of the damage caused by the storm disaster becomes visible. In addition, new problems arise. In Forlì, an entire residential building had to be evacuated during the night due to a gas leak after deep cracks appeared in the asphalt. How ForliToday reported, about 30 families are affected. There is also growing concern that the floods have uncovered remnants of war. The population is now expressly warned against it.

Red alert on the Adriatic: Pictures show the terrible extent of the floods in Italy Red alert on the Adriatic: Pictures show the terrible extent of the floods in Italy See also Millions of Dutch people have too much fat on their liver, but there is a solution

In the orchards, plants would have to be uprooted and replanted. According to the Coldiretti agricultural association, entire plantations in the Adriatic region are affected. The water masses would have “suffocated” the roots of the plants. Thousands of cattle, pigs and sheep still need to be rescued. Farms are difficult to reach because of the landslides and need food and water.

Floods in Italy: water masses are slowly retreating

Update from May 22, 11:14 am: The masses of water that flooded a number of streets and fields in Italy due to severe storms are gradually receding in many places. The Italian news agency reports ansa. According to the report, almost a thousand firefighters have been deployed for days to get the devastating consequences of flooding and landslides under control.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also arrived at the weekend and signaled rapid help for the affected regions. “The state is here and we will give answers immediately,” Meloni announced loudly ansa. The Prime Minister spoke publicly of “a tragedy”, but the flood disaster could also be “an opportunity to be reborn stronger”.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was there to get an idea and to encourage those affected. “The state is there and we will give answers immediately,” she promised. © Imago

Apparently, the words of the politician did not encourage all those affected. Despite promised immediate aid of 100 million euros and another 300 million euros in aid money, resentment is spreading among the residents of the affected region. 14 people have died so far as a result of the disaster. A number of people lost their homes and belongings in the storm. “Leave them behind, they are a monument of neglect,” quoted the correspondent of Italy’s second largest daily newspaper la Republica Flood victims on site.

Meloni visits affected flood areas: “It’s a tragedy”

Update from May 22, 7:02 a.m.: On Sunday afternoon (May 21), Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the city of Forlì and other places in the province of Ravenna with a small delegation. He reports that Mirror. “It’s a tragedy,” Meloni said of the current situation in Italy, which is being hit by severe storms, floods and landslides.

As the news magazine writes, the EU wants to deliver pumping equipment to Italy to deal with the floods as part of the EU civil protection procedure. According to Italian civil protection, the highest red alert level still applies in parts of this area on the Adriatic coast.

Floods in Italy: Meloni visits flood plains © IMAGO/Us

Italy: Continued red alert – and now the storm is also hitting Sicily

Update from May 21, 12:02 p.m.: Still no all-clear in the flood-affected regions of Italy: Although the rain has eased somewhat, the highest alert level is still red. This was announced by civil defense late on Saturday evening (May 20).

In addition to the coastal areas of the Adriatic Sea in the north-east of the country, the holiday island of Sicily, which is popular with German tourists, was particularly hard hit by the storms. 14 people lost their lives in the past few days, several were injured or are missing, thousands had to leave their homes.

Many roads were swallowed up by the water masses and would have to be completely rebuilt, the news agency reports ansa Entire fields and buildings have also disappeared. According to information from the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa, the level of the Po has also risen significantly. Just a few weeks ago, Italy’s longest river was still suffering from the ongoing drought.

The biggest concern for the authorities and local people is further landslides. According to experts, the risk of this is great.

Severe damage in Italy from storms – “Area is bombed”

First report from May 21, 8:25 a.m.: Rome – After the heavy rains of the past few days, Italy continues to suffer from sometimes dramatic floods and landslides. The Adriatic region of Emilia-Romagna is particularly affected. 14 people have died so far, some are still missing. According to the authorities, more than 36,000 people have had to leave their homes.

During the clean-up work in Italy, more and more serious damage is revealed. The Vice-President of the region, Irene Priolo, estimates this at several billion euros. “The area is bombed,” Priolo said. In some places you have to “completely rebuild the road network”. The Federal Foreign Office recently even issued a warning for Italy.

People ride bicycles down a flooded street. After the storms and floods in Italy, the number of victims has risen to 14. © Luca Bruno/dpa

Italy: Storm damage in almost 100 communities

Almost 100 communities are affected by the damage caused by the storm. A video showing an affected woman went viral on social media. Standing on a street blocked by masses of mud, she tells how she lost her home to the heavy floods. “We’ll never get out of this tragedy, it’s a catastrophe. How can you not have a house?” Near Ravenna, helpers crashed in a helicopter in the flooded area. At least they were lucky and survived.

The risk of landslides also remains. The balance of the slopes has changed due to the heavy rainfall, Andrea Billi from the Institute for Environmental Geology explained SKY TG24. More than 305 landslides have been reported in Emilia-Romagna so far.

Floods and storms in Italy: The south of the country is also affected

But other Italian regions are also affected by the storms. In the Piedmont region in the north of the country there is sometimes heavy rainfall, and the orange alert applies. The southern region of Calabria, on the other hand, has to contend with strong winds. According to authorities, a man was killed by a fallen tree in the city of Reggio Calabria. On the holiday island of Sicily, firefighters deployed more than 100 missions in the face of unstable trees and water damage.

Floods in Italy, drought in Spain and water shortages in France: travelers should pay attention to a few things on their next vacation. (kas/dpa)

Transparency note: An earlier version said that the Federal Foreign Office had issued a travel warning. That’s not the case. It is a travel advice intended to draw attention to the special situation on site.

List of rubrics: © Michele Nucci/dpa