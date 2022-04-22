Last Thursday the Cruz Azul machine defeated, not without difficulties, the team from Querétaro. This victory became pure oxygen for those led by coach John Reynososince they woke up in fourth place in the competition with 24 units.
Now the cement workers are preparing for next Sunday’s game, when they face off against Atlético de San Luis. Although there are 5 worries that do not leave the helm in peace before the game.
If Cruz Azul loses in this match, and if other results are combined, the Machine could leave the direct classification zone and fall to 7th place in the competition. That’s why a disaster leaves the helmsman worried.
In the game against Gallos Blancos, Juan Reynoso surprised by sending a team with substitutes and starters; he left indispensable men on the bench and gave other elements a chance.
Now the strategist will have to analyze who will be his eleven elements that will jump onto the field.
Today the best man that Cruz Azul has is Uriel Antuna. Since his arrival, the Mexican ‘sprinter’ has done things well and is a fundamental pillar in the unemployed Reynoso.
However, relying on Antuna could be dangerous. If the national team does not have a good night, this would cost dearly and the scoreboard would be affected.
It is expected that the goalkeeper will start again for this match Sebastian Juradodue to the injury of goalkeeper Jesús Corona.
One of Reynoso’s main concerns is about the constant mistakes the 21-year-old goalkeeper has made, which have already cost him games against.
Practically, every time there is a ball inside the Cruz Azul area, the alarms go off.
In the last two Cruz Azul games, the team has been lost in the field. Few ideas in front, constant errors in starts and passes. That is, a team without feet or head.
If the Celestes play against Las Tunas as they did against Gallos, the speed of the rival strikers could take their toll.
