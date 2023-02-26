The issue of support from the players of the Liga MX Femenil is a point that has been discussed since its creation, but now the players do not hold anything back and try to raise their voices in order to receive a greater contribution.

And it is that starting from the issue of salaries, they are too uneven compared to what the same players of the MX League. Given this, Jacqueline Ovalle, a Tigres Femenil player, confessed that it hurts to see how some clubs do not have the necessary facilities to play as a professional league.

There are few teams that have a quality stadium in the Women’s MX League and that has the player from tigerswho assures that a greater effort must be made so that all clubs have quality facilities.

“Support, that’s just the word (which is missing in women’s soccer). Not all the teams have had the same support, he lamented. The seasoned temper shown by oval on the court is just a reflection of his everyday character, and now he also has no qualms about talking about the complex situations that his professional peers face.

“Most of the teams are already very involved (in the project), but there are others who are not interested. Obviously, it hurts. I would like all of us to have the same conditions, to generate the same sponsorships. Tigres has given us all the facilities, but more support is needed in the League, not only financially, but in the treatment and care that the players deserve,” Ovalle stated in an interview for La Jornada.