Ana Baneira, the young Galician who had been held in Iran for four months by the ayatollahs’ regime, was able to leave Shiraz prison yesterday and is now flying to Spain via Dubai. The activist, who was detained by the country’s authorities in the framework of the operations carried out to suppress the unusual protests over the death, in unclear circumstances, of Masha Amini on September 14 after being arrested by the ‘police of the moral’ with the argument of not wearing the veil correctly, transferred in the moments after his release to Minister Albares that he is “fine”, Foreign sources have confirmed to this newspaper shortly after the return plane left from Tehran.

Baneira’s return comes after a discreet diplomatic dialogue between the Spanish ministry and the Iranian government, and when the Madrid traveler Santiago Sánchez, the other Spanish citizen who was arrested in the context of the repression, still remains in the country, also being held. unleashed against the mobilizations for the death -murder, for the protesters- of Amini. During this time, Albares has held at least two conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Hosein Amir Abdollahian -the last known one, on Christmas Eve-, in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs influenced the release of the two nationals detained was ” capital” for bilateral relations between the two countries and required guarantees that both received “consular protection”. Today, after revealing that Ana Baneira is now safe, the minister said he felt “happy” although that joy will only be “complete” when Sánchez also returns home. “The important thing is that she is already released, that she is already well, and I will not stop insisting until Santiago is also released from what is a retention that has no foundation,” Albares has committed.

The arrest during one of the Baneira protests, whose arrival in A Coruña is scheduled for tomorrow once the Tehran-Dubai-Geneva-Barcelona journey has been completed, was revealed on November 11 by the Iranian Human Rights NGO HRANA, the first to realize that the 24-year-old was in the hands of the Tehran regime. As for Sánchez, he has been in the country against his will since the beginning of October when he was walking to Qatar to attend the World Cup matches. The adventure traveler from Madrid was arrested after visiting Amini’s grave, a matter that for the country’s police is cause for repression as a result of the unprecedented revolt unleashed by the death of the victim of the ‘morality police’ ‘. A revolt that crossed borders, amplified by the international response of feminism against the coercive reaction of the Iranian security forces. The repression of the protests had claimed the lives of 300 people and 14,000 arrests at the end of last year.

Sánchez’s family reported at the time the visit that the Spanish ambassador in Tehran was able to make to the Madrid traveler, in which he found that he was in good condition within the penalty of his arrest. A situation similar to that of Baneira until his release yesterday.