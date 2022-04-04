Blue Cross string two consecutive wins in the most recent days of the Closing 2022 of the Women’s MX League. With this, the cement companies recovered the hope of qualifying for the Liguilla and with the pending match against Toluca they could sneak back into the top 8 of the classification.

With 2-1 wins against Atlas and 3-2 against Santos Laguna, the Machine reached 15 points and remains in ninth position in the table, one point behind Pumas. However, unlike the university team, the cement team still has a game pending.

It will be next Monday, April 11, when Cruz Azul visits Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in the pending game of Day 9. With the victory, the cement companies would reach 18 units and would reach the seventh position in the classification, with one point more than Tijuana and Cougars.

With this, those led by Roberto Perez they would depend solely on themselves in the last three days of the tournament, where they will face difficult rivals. After the FIFA Date, Cruz Azul will face Monterey stripesNecaxa and will close the regular phase against Puebla.

That is why it is important that those from La Noria add the three points in their visit to Toluca, so as not to have another uphill road at the end of the tournament. However, the Red Diablas also want to get closer to the Liguilla area, so it will not be an easy game.

The Mexiquenses are in eleventh position in the table with 13 units, so with a victory they would tie Cougars and only the goal difference would keep them out of Liguilla. On the other hand, with the defeat their hopes could end while the draw would be of little use to either of the two teams.