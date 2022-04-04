Virgil Van Dijk, defender of Liverpool and the Netherlands National Teamreferred this Monday to the health of coach Louis van Gaal, who revealed over the weekend that he has prostate cancer, which will not prevent him from directing the team at the Qatar World Cup.

Van Dijk said he was shocked when he heard his manager say on TV that he sometimes left the team at night and went to the hospital for chemotherapy.

“I sent him a message after the interview. Maybe he’s not the kind of person who needs a lot of sympathy. I told him that we will be here for him as a group when he needs us and I hope we will make a great World Cup for him,” Van Dijk said.

supporting voices

Louis van Gaal received numerous messages of support after declaring on Sunday night that he has been suffering from prostate cancer since 2020, which will not prevent him, according to him, from being in Qatar at the World Cup (November 21 – December 18 ).

“All our support and solidarity with Louis Van Gaal,” tweeted Barça, a team trained in two stages by the Dutchman. “We wish him a speedy and full recovery. Lots of strength, Louis!” “On behalf of the European football community, we send our best wishes for recovery to the Dutch coach. We are all with you, Louis,” UEFA posted on Twitter.

The Dutch national team published a photo of the coach accompanied by an orange heart on Monday, a publication that was shared by the Dutch Federation (KNVB). “Louis is the national coach and an employee of the KNVB. Of course we wish him a speedy recovery,” a KNVB spokesman told the Dutch news agency ANP.

The Federation did not specify how long it had been aware of the coach’s illness, who took over the reins of the “Oranje” in August. “He is a worker and the company is talking about him and it is something that should remain between them,” said the spokesman quoted by the ANP.

Van Gaal is currently in his third term for the “Oranje”, after 2000-2001 and 2012-2014. Throughout his long career, nicknamed “Iron Tulip” for his strict methods and attitude, he has also coached Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United. United also sent “strength and encouragement” shortly after the announcement of his illness to their manager from 2014 to 2016.

Bayern for their part wished “a lot of strength” to their former coach Louis van

Gaal “in the fight against cancer”, declared the Bavarian club on Twitter – “Strong personality”

Van Gaal’s treatment

“He has a strong personality. All the best and a speedy recovery,” praised Bayern. Real Madrid, rival of his old club, also showed him his support: “The strength that he has always shown in the face of challenges will make him overcome this adversity“, declared the white club in the same social network.

Van Gaal, 70, declared that his cancer was diagnosed in 2020 and that he began treatment in 2021. The technician specified that he had already carried out 25 radiotherapy sessions, including during the afternoons or nights of the call with the Dutch team, which will be in group A of the World Cup with Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

His family and friends were aware but not his players. The Netherlands will play their first World Cup match on November 21 against Senegal.

Louis van Gaal is counting on being present. “You do not die of prostate cancer in most cases. The most normal thing is that it is the derived diseases that can be fatal in this form of cancer,” he told the RTL television network.

AFP

