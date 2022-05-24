Guadalajara, Jalisco.- A Akron Stadium with more than 40,332 souls for the return of the final of the Closure 2022 saw Women’s Chivas as the new Liga MX Femenil champion team, after winning 4-3 on aggregate despite losing at home by the slightest difference against the Women’s Pachuca gophers.

The group of John Alfaro dominated in the first moments of the return game that came close to opening the scoring in a tremendous shot from Josephine Montoya that the goalkeeper, Esthefanny Barrerasjumped with both hands to tap the ball for a corner kick.

Tuzas del Pachuca entered the field of play with a distrust due to the difference in goals against that he sought to match in the ‘Perla Tapatia’, so he analyzed the game of the locals to later begin to take the initiative of the game and be ready to break the zero before 30′.

Casandra Montero tries to clear the ball

In the first most important for those led by Juan Carlos Cacho the ball scraped the right post after the shot from Viridiana Salazar to beat your mark in a good assist from Charlyn Corral, after a deep stroke from midfield.

Chivas Femenil’s threat began to reduce in the final stretch of the first period that needed the break to try to regain energy, however the second half continued as the first episode ended with a superior Pachuca Femenil on the entire green table.

Lizbeth Angeles scored the only one of the night

The attack of the Herd of Women began to disappear when they were in their own field to defend the cabin of white felixwhich suffered damage at 61′ in an exceptional shot from Lizbeth Angeles from three quarters to close the gap and be one goal away from equalizing the aggregate.

Minutes later the stage fell silent after the penalty signaled by the referee Francia Gonzalez. A long pass reached the boots of Charlyn Corral, who made the ‘little hat’ to get Blanca Félix out of the way, but the goalkeeper knocked her down with her knee inside the larger area.

Chivas Clausura 2022 champion

Women’s MX League

Tuzas would have the opportunity to tie the score from eleven meters, the captain Charlyn Corral took the responsibility, but in front of her was Blanca Félix, a goalkeeper who knew her shot from the penalty mark, never let herself be defeated and flew to her left with both hands to reject the payment at half height and revive the illusion in the Akron Stadium.

The property surrendered at the feet of the goalkeeper and still decorated her star night by covering a header from Alice Sotobeing the last chance that was presented for the visit before hearing the final whistle that meant the second crown of Chivas Femenil in the Women’s MX League-both he won against Tuzas-.