In a note, the party said that the alliance with the current governor of São Paulo precedes the electoral process.

The PP (Partido Progressista) declared this Monday (23.May.2022) that it will support the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes in the October election of this year.

Although some members of the acronym support the reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Planalto, the party decided that it will not support the candidate of the Chief Executive, former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), for the position of governor of the State of São Paulo.

In a note signed by the state vice president of the PP, Mauricio Neves, and published on his profile on twitterthe party says that “had already made this decision” since the beginning of 2022.

Here is the full text of the note released by the São Paulo PP directory on May 23, at 7:13 pm:

“official note

“The State Directory of Progressives of the State of São Paulo informs that in a decision taken by the State Executive, it will support Governor Rodrigo Garcia in the state government elections.

“It is important to point out that Progressistas had already taken this decision since the beginning of this year. Our alliance with the current Governor predates the current electoral process.

“Our fundamental value is to honor our pledged word.

“Politics is done with trust and concrete projects to improve people’s lives.

“In this sense, the current Governor represents the desires and ideas defended by Progressives from São Paulo.

“Mauricio Neves – State Vice President of Progressistas SP.”