Mexico City.- The Cross Machine Blue debuted in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 with a victory against Mazatlan FC (1-0)in it Sports City Stadium.

The miraculous goal of Bryan Gamboa gave the squad Martin Anselmi their first three points, after a chaotic game at the stadium Night Colony Good.

In Blue Cross A lot has happened in the last few days, so the Argentine coach He took hold of his quarry to defeat the Gunboats with one less man, on the first date.

Cruz Azul celebrates Bryan Gamboa’s goal

Jam media

He Greek footballer, Giorgos Giakoumakiswanted to play on Saturday against Mazatlan FC despite being in rehabilitation, for presenting a left ankle sprain after the friendly game against America from Cali.

Cruz Azul denied that the forward saw any activity last weekend, since he should not be physically challenged for a period of ten days.

Having him on the field would be risky for the Machinefor this reason the TUDN reporter, Adrián Esparza Oteo, revealed that Blue Cross He did not want to risk him and will rather wait for his evolution to see if they will count on him for week two, on his visit to Rayados of Monterrey.

Giorgos Giakoumakis was injured in a friendly match

Jam media

«Giorgos Giakoumakis He wanted to play this match, he said he was fit to play and in Blue Cross They said “it’s not worth the risk, better to wait until the second day”, but Giakoumakis “I wanted to have a say,” he said on El Podcast de la Máquina.

