The Cabildo of Tenerife has reported the suspension of the match scheduled for 8:00 p.m. between CD Tenerife and Deportivo de La Coruña due to the maximum wind alert that affects the island of Tenerife, where gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

According to the Cabildo, the president of the institution, Rosa Dávila, has communicated this situation this afternoon to the president of the Tenerife Sports Club, Paulino Rivero.

As the Tenerife Island Emergency Plan is activated due to the storm Dorotheawhose effects are being felt with special intensity on the northern and western slopes of the island, and given the Aemet forecasts regarding a possible intensification of the wind, they have “decided to suspend outdoor activity at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López to guarantee the safety of people,” Dávila indicated.

Thus, matchday 19 of the Second Division championship will be postponed for the Canarian and Galician teams, who They will meet on a date yet to be decided.