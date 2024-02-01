He will not remain silent. Christian Dominguez He will talk about his ampay with Mary Moncada and the young woman from Chiclaya with whom he had surprising conversations and audios. The Gran Orquesta singer will appear with his colleagues Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza to tell the truth about him. It should be noted that this is the first time that Domínguez speaks about one of his ampays live, since on previous occasions he opted for silence.

What will be the questions for Christian Domínguez in 'America today'?

Those in charge of interviewing Christian Dominguez Next Monday, February 5, it will be Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza. On the list of questions they have for the cumbia singer, they include, among others, about his ampay with Mary Moncada, if there is another woman with whom he was unfaithful to Pamela Franco, and if it was this occasion that allowed him to hit rock bottom. so as not to repeat these actions in the future.

“Do you recognize yourself as the person who was in the white van with Mary Moncada?” “Are you still living with Pamela?”, “Is Mary Moncada the only one? Are you sure? Aren't they going to go out anymore?”are the questions that Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo prepared.

What is the new ampay that Magaly Medina presented about Christian Domínguez?

On the afternoon of February 1, Magaly Medina presented the preview of his show program. In the video, she will exclusively show the testimony of the woman of still unknown identity to tell all the details of her long romance with Christian Domínguez, which would mean a new infidelity while he was in a relationship with Pamela Franco.

Let us remember that Christian and Pamela have been together since 2020 and have a daughter together. Meanwhile, she let three days pass since the singer's first ampay with Mary Moncada to speak out in an extensive statement in which she confirmed her final break with him.. On his side, and unlike previous times, Christian will speak about this situation at the national level.

What conversations will Magaly Medina expose about Christian Domínguez?

While Christian Dominguez He had an affair with Mary Moncada, and at the same time he met the young girl from Chiclayo during a concert in Trujillo. The businessman referred to her in an affectionate manner, calling her adjectives such as “my love” or “beautiful mommy.” That is, Christian Domínguez was unfaithful to Pamela Franco with two women at the same time.

“My love, but I'm not from here. If I had a car and knew Trujillo, I would take you everywhere, my heaven”, “I love you, now”, “Yes, beautiful mommy”, “They already know that you arrive and You ask for room 201, which is the one in the back”, “Because I'm your husband, well, what's wrong”reads in the WhatsApp chats that will be shown to viewers this Thursday, February 1.

