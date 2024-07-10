Juarez City.- Following an ultimatum from the municipal government, the Plaza Sendero shopping centre is carrying out rainwater harvesting works today.

In the parking lot of the plaza, machinery was observed working, a backhoe, a crane and a crane, also the area where work was being carried out was delimited with orange plastic mesh.

A pit of approximately 3 meters deep has already been dug, which is already being covered with cement, in addition to the installation of some black pipes.

A rainwater collection basin is being built on the site, as in 2010, the town council agreed to undertake works to prevent flooding around the building.

However, these had not been carried out and the municipal government ordered the shopping centre to start the work before 22 July of this year or else it would be closed.

According to a tenant of the square, these works began last week.