After starting the tournament with two draws, the team Sub 16 of the Chivas stringed his second victory by beating Santos by the slightest difference in the duel on the fourth date of the Clausura 2022 tournament, played on the alternate field 2 of the TSM.

Despite starting with a couple of points, the current champion of the category marches undefeated and is in second place in group 2, with 8 points, so it remains in the fight for the leadership of the sector.

On the opening day, the eleventh red and white tied at home to a goal against Atlético de San Luis; on the following date he equaled with Monterrey to two goals at the facilities of El Barrial; In the third match of the contest, they defeated León 2-1, and last Saturday they won in the Comarca Lagunera by the smallest difference within the activity of date 4.

Read more: Liga MX: Toluca will play two preparation games so as not to lose pace

The ‘Chiverío’ is the fifth best offense in the tournament with six goals and the seventh least vulnerable defense, since it has only allowed four goals in its goal.

The youth ‘Flock’ will have a difficult visit against the Xolos de Tijuana, who are in seventh place, with four units, in the duel that will be played this Saturday, February 5 at 12 noon at the Caliente stadium, as part of the day 5 of the CL22.

Read more: Liga MX: Rayados begins preparation with a double session for its debut in the Club World Cup

The opportunity for the monarchs of the Sub 16 will be presented together with the rest of Atlas, so Chivas could be placed as leader of the second sector for the first time in the tournament.