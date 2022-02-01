Africa Mali expels French ambassador from country – hostile ‘hostile comments’

France is also concerned about the Russian mercenaries called up to Mali.

In West Africa Mali has announced that he will expel the French ambassador. The reason is the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianin “Hostile comments”.

Last week, Le Drian criticized Mali’s military junta as “illegal” and held its decisions “irresponsible”.

The military junta seized power in Mali in 2020. The country had an interim administration after the hijacking, but the military junta seized power again last May.

France and its European allies have been concerned when the Malian military junta said late last year that it had made a decision to call in troops from the Russian mercenary company Wagner.

Mali has fought against jihadist rebels and received help from French-led forces. France has made it clear that fighting its forces alongside irresponsible mercenaries would be unsustainable.

Wagner’s Russian mercenaries have also been charged in the Central African Republic with crimes against civilians, among other things.

When the French and the gap between Mali began to crack last year, France announced it would begin reducing its forces in its former colony.

France aims to halve its troops in Mali by summer 2023. At the same time, however, there is an ongoing French-led operation in Muba in Mali, which also involves troops from other Europeans.

However, Takuba has run into difficulties with the Malian authorities. Last week, Mali announced that 100 Danish soldiers who had arrived in the country would have to leave because they had entered the country without the permission of the military junta. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofodin according to the junta is playing a political game in which the Danes have been involved.

Also Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the country was following the situation with concern over the presence of Swedish soldiers in Takuba. Finland is also participating in troop training in Mali. Defense Forces according to it will contribute a maximum of 12 troops to the EUTM Mali training operation.

According to a document seen by AFP on Monday, Mali will insist that any civilian or military personnel involved in Operation Takuba must first receive an invitation from the colonel in charge of the military junta. Assimi Goïtalta.

Tensions Mali has increased further since the West African Economic Organization (ECOWAS) imposed economic sanctions on the country and closed Mali’s borders on 9 January. The decision was based on the announcement by the Malian military junta to postpone the elections for five years from the previously promised February this year.

There have been enough tensions in the region anyway, with the military junta seizing power in Mali’s southern neighbor Guinea last year and in Burkina Faso in January this year. In addition, a coup was attempted last year in Niger’s eastern neighbor, Niger, but was blocked.