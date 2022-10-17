Mexico.- The MX League officially has its first semifinal confirmed for the Apertura 2022 where the Eagles of America and the Red Devils of Toluca They will write a new story for the pass to the grand final of the tournament. Both teams had great exposure in their quarter-final qualifying round where they thrashed their rivals.

This match has been confirmed after América advanced as the first place in the classification and Toluca, throwing out Santos and remaining as the one that positioned itself lower in the general table of the last 8, was matched with the Águilas. Whatever happens in the match between Pachuca and Tigres does not affect their result at all.

América vs. Toluca is one of the matches that generates the most expectations when they face each other in the final rounds. The last time both clubs collided in Liguilla was in the 2018 Apertura where the Coapa team beat Toluca 5-4 in the Quarterfinals, the same tournament that America won by beating Cruz Azul in the final, this being the last title you have achieved.

With regard to clashes in semifinals in short tournaments they have seen each other on 3 occasions where the team from Toluca has taken the advantage with two passes to the final but curiously in all these matches they have given a striking show and that has been of great contribution to the final rounds .

For now, the end of the next quarterfinal duel is expected so that Rayados will have his semifinal rival. The times and dates will be announced this Monday through the social networks of the MX League and each of the teams involved.