The “Roborizer” team from Al-Hassad Educational Schools, which represented Jordan in the competition, managed to reach the final qualifiers and get seventh place in the table robot competitions, after winning 17 out of 20 matches in the competition, with teams representing 180 countries participating.

The director of First Global in Jordan, Dr. Muhammad Al-Jado’, said that the competition also included holding robotics matches within an alliance of three countries, in an attempt to enhance understanding and cooperation among the world’s youth by using their abilities to solve problems and challenges facing global societies.

He added to “Sky News Arabia”, that the competition “promotes creativity and innovation skills among school students through the application of the STEM approach, in education, which is based on the integration of science, engineering, technology and mathematics to develop, design and program robots, in a way that enhances the skills of the twenty-first century among students and enhances their learning skills.