The Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, the Rayados de Monterrey they started it with the wrong foot, falling by the minimum before the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarato top it off, in the BBVA Stadium in royal land.

However, the club led by the historic Victor Manuel Vucetichhe managed to quickly put the Rayados back on track, and since then they have gone on a streak with 6 consecutive victories in the competition, this being a record in short tournaments for the franchise from Monterrey.

During this winning streak, Monterrey, after losing to Rebaño, has defeated Blue CrossAthletic San Luis, Puebla, TolucaAtlas, and finally Querétaro, whom they defeated on matchday 7 by a 2-0 scoreline, so now they are going for the absolute record taking long tournaments into account, which is 8 wins in a row, achieved in the campaign 1963/1964.

there is illusion

The Rayados team has not achieved a championship since 2019, obtained dramatically in the penalty shootout against América, this being the third title of Anthony Mohamed as technical director in Mexican soccer, so today the great moment of Monterrey under the orders of Vucetich, excites the fans.

With a record of 6 wins, one loss and zero draws, with 18 points, the regios are solo leaders, in addition to having 2 of the 3 best scorers in the tournament, Rogelio Funes Mori who is second in the scoring table with 6 targets, and Arturo Alfonso González with 5, being third, tied with André-Pierre Gignac from the Tigres and Juan Ignacio Dinenno from the Pumas.

This is why the journalist Andre Marin from Fox Sportand columnist for Medio Tiempo, calls for justice and more recognition from sports journalism in Mexico for the great work that the Rayados under the command of Víctor Manuel Vucetich are doing.

“Justice for Rayados, I don’t see sports journalism talking about how impressive Victor Vucetich is being with a great team, they are general leaders of the competition, they have played 7 games, of which they won 6 and lost one, with 18 points, their pace is really stand out”, the journalist began by saying.

Marín dared to go further, assuring that the moment the Mexican midfielder Arturo Alfonso González lives is for him to be called to the Mexican team by Diego Coccaand also that the Monterrey squad is one of the best in the American Continent.

“This Monterrey is here to fight for the title, to beat anyone, and without exaggeration, I can assure you that Monterrey has one of the best squads on the American Continent. If you compete in a Copa Libertadores right now, you have a team to fight for the title, you are at the level of the best clubs in Brazil, which I think are the best on this continent, and the best clubs in Argentina.Marin finished.

There are still 10 games to be played in the Clausura 2023, so there is still a long way to go to know who will be crowned the Mexican soccer champion, and although it is true that the Rayados look “unbeatable”, the saying goes that no matter how start, but how you finish.