Dhe US electric car manufacturer Tesla is recalling more than 360,000 vehicles in the USA due to autopilot problems and the resulting risk of accidents. According to the US traffic safety agency NHTSA, Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that are equipped with the “Full Self-Driving Beta” software, a technology for autonomous driving, are affected.

Because of the software problem, cars could violate traffic rules, “which could increase the risk of an accident if the driver doesn’t intervene,” the agency warned. It is possible that the vehicle does not come to a complete stop at a stop sign, drives straight ahead in a turning lane or does not react sufficiently to changes in the speed limit.

However, the recall does not mean that the Teslas have to be brought to workshops. The problem can be solved remotely via a software update.

Musk is bothered by the term “recall”

Tesla boss Elon Musk therefore criticized the term “recall” on Thursday. “The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just plain wrong,” the technology entrepreneur wrote on Twitter.

Tesla has repeatedly come under criticism for its autopilot systems. At the end of January, the electric car manufacturer announced that it was the target of investigations by the US Department of Justice because of its driver assistance systems. According to media reports, the ministry is checking whether Tesla’s information on the reliability of the systems is giving drivers a false sense of security. Meanwhile, NHTSA is investigating several incidents involving Teslas with Autopilot.





