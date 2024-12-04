The German supermarket chain Lidl continues to grow and gain ground over other giants in the sector in Andalusia, where it currently has about 140 stores spread across the eight provinces.

According to a recent study by the company, its impact on the Andalusian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased by 6% to exceed 1,880 million eurosan “unprecedented” figure. This data, recorded between March 2023 and February 2024, represents an increase of more than 100 million euros and the highest figure at the national level in absolute terms, representing 1.06% of the total regional GDP in said year.

As stated by Lild, around 147 million euros correspond to its direct contributionwhile the remaining 1,700 are generated indirectly and induced thanks to their activity.

At the national level, the five provinces where Lidl has recorded the greatest impact on GDP are Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Murcia, Valencia and Almeríaand, in relative terms, that is, in percentage of the GDP of each province, the three provinces where Lidl has contributed the most to the economy are Almería (2.89%), Murcia (2.18%) and Huelva (1 .58%).

In terms of employment, the supermarket chain has increased its impact on the Andalusian labor market by 5.6% in the last year, generating more than 40,000 direct and indirect jobsthe highest figure in the country in absolute terms.

“It’s about a fact never achieved before which represents 1.18% of all employment in Andalusia and from which it is concluded that, for every direct job that Lidl creates in Andalusia, it generates another 10 indirectly and induced”, the company explained.

Three decades of history

Lidl opened its first Andalusian supermarket in Granada in 1994three decades later the German company has three logistics platforms in the region: one in Dos Hermanas (Seville), another in Málaga and another in Escúzar (Granada) that add to the almost 140 stores. Together these headquarters provide direct employment to more than 3,600 workers.

In the last year and after an investment of more than 14 million euros The company has opened 4 new establishments in Málaga, Jerez, Huércal-Overa (Almería) and Dos Hermanas (Seville), which have generated more than 65 jobs. The latest opening took place recently in Puebla de Vícar (Almería), a supermarket that has generated 27 local jobs.

Added to these openings is the chain’s largest warehouse in Andalusia, a logistics platform located Escúzarwhich involved an investment of more than 88 million euros and the creation of more than 250 jobs.

Export of Andalusian products

Lild, which markets international products, has also increased its commitment to Andalusian suppliers and brands, products that it sells in its stores around the world. The chain thus accounts for 12% of the total volume of exports of Andalusian agri-food products, which represents 13,915 million euros.

“Andalusia is the region where Lidl has the greater weight on the total volume of exports of agri-food products, followed by Murcia (11%), the Valencian Community (6%) and Extremadura (5%)”, the supermarket chain has stated.