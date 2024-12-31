Azcón says goodbye to 2024 from the Pyrenees claiming “the year of investments” in Aragon

Walking through the streets of the Pyrenean town of Sallent de Gállego, Jorge Azcón, president of the Government of Aragon, said goodbye to the year. The bulk of his speech was given on the Fomigal ski slopes, where, surrounded by snow, he highlighted the year of “historic investments” of the community: “More than 40,000 million euros that will boost our economy and consolidate Aragon as a place of reference for Spain, Europe and the entire world for the coming decades.”

Azcón has considered Aragón as a “reference” in investments in logistics, agri-food and energy. “Such investment figures reflect the extraordinary confidence that this land and its people transmit towards those who want their companies to grow in a safe environment, away from the stridency and in which social peace predominates,” he said.

The “icing on the cake,” Azcón said, came this month with the announcement of the Figueruelas gigafactory. “An infrastructure that ensures and promotes a strategic sector for our land such as the automotive industry while diversifying our industry through the manufacture of a new product that will revolutionize our transportation and our mobility. Of course, those 40 billion in investments will have, in the medium and long term, a very positive impact on our economy, which is already advancing at cruising speed. Not in vain, the Aragonese economy has grown by 3.5% in the last year and unemployment has been reduced by almost 4% since December 2023.”

Housing and public services

Azcón has dedicated part of his speech to housing, which is, according to the president, “one of the great priorities of the Government of Aragon. In a single year we have already promoted 1,802 homes in municipalities throughout the territory with the Aragón More Housing Plan. One of the legs that encompasses this project, Plan 700, promotes the creation of public housing in our small municipalities. And the Pyrenees of Huesca will concentrate a good part of them.”

Another of the problems that characterize Aragon is the depopulation and aging of the population, with the influence that this has on the provision of public services. “The promotion and development of all of Teruel is another of the primary objectives that I set for myself when I became president of Aragón. For this reason, we have fought and managed to increase the Teruel Investment Fund; a key step to promote transformative projects in the province.”

“Ensuring public services is another fundamental point to establish population and promote the province of Teruel. After a wait that seemed eternal, the hospitals of Alcañiz and Teruel will finally come into operation this next year. The splendid prospects of Aragon and the set of beneficial projects for the Aragonese also require the adequate participation of the Government of Spain. A cooperation that must be reflected in a reform of regional financing that takes into account the peculiarities of our land,” Azcón said.

Sport: Pyrenees and World Plan

In an enclave like the ski slopes of Formigal, Azcón could not fail to refer to the Pirineos Plan. “The economic impact of winter sports goes beyond ski resorts. It returns to hotels, restaurants and businesses in the valleys. “It is a first-rate economic factor that we are complementing with the Pyrenees Plan, without a doubt an unprecedented stimulus for the four northernmost regions of Aragon.”

He has also related it to other sporting events that Aragón wants to be part of, such as the 2030 Soccer World Cup, of which the Nueva Romareda will be one of the venues, “or the final of the Women’s Euroleague, which will be played for three years.” in the Príncipe Felipe pavilion, have chosen Aragon as their headquarters.”

Relations with the central government

Regarding Aragón’s relations with the Government of Pedro Sánchez, Azcón has said that they are “open to dialogue and exploring agreements to reach State pacts on issues that we consider key, such as the lack of health personnel, migratory flows or the application of aid to business operations to the maximum legal extent.”

“But, as I said, the well-being of the Aragonese depends largely on the Government of the Nation not punishing us for suffering depopulation with a continuous and constant decrease in income to finance our public services, while privileging the Catalan independence movement with agreements unfair and unconstitutional. Aragón does not want to be more than anyone else, but he will not accept being less, nor receive less than what he deserves. For this reason, during 2025 we will continue to raise our voice against the privileged financing of Catalonia, before the Government of Spain and in any forum and place where it is necessary.”

Solidarity in the face of tragedies

Towards the end of his speech he also remembered the victims of DANA and those of the fire at the Villafrancia de Ebro residence. “Today is a day to remember those affected. I would like to send an affectionate hug to the families of the 10 deceased in Villafranca de Ebro and more on these dates of reflection and reflection. I would also like to convey a message of comfort and hope to our fellow Valencians and to all those affected by DANA. I am sure that all the Aragonese have had a moment of remembrance for you these days.”

He also wanted to remember the role of the Aragonese who moved to the neighboring community “to help rebuild the towns devastated by the water, they are an example for our entire Community. And that Medal of Aragón that they received just a few weeks ago is a recognition of the tireless work they carried out with the greatest commitment to solidarity.”

Future

Azcón finished his speech talking about the future of the community, which “does not depend only on a chip or a machine. It is also, in essence, a question of values, of the values ​​that we Aragonese know how to honor every day: honesty, tenacity, capacity, effort and social commitment.”

“I finish this message wishing that next year will be a year of peace, health and opportunities. May we never lose the ability to dream, to innovate and to grow. May we celebrate our differences as a source of wealth and not as a brake on our aspirations. Therefore, to each of you, thank you. For your daily work, for your bravery and for never giving up.”