Cyberpunk 2077 It's a good game now and the patches have fixed the serious issues that affected its quality at launch. This does not mean that this period has been forgotten and players wonder if it would not have been more honest to publish the game in Early Access, which implies the presence of bugs and is purchased only by those players who want to see the game evolve and help the developers in the process. PC Gamer also asked this question to Paweł Sasko – quest director – who however did not agree.

“Maybe there's a way to [giochi] AAA to use early access,” Sasko said, “but I would be cautious with that, just because there's a very specific situation with Larian here,” referring to Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access.

According to Sasko, the success of Baldur's Gate 3 early access could also derive frompre-existing love for the Baldur's Gate serieswhose games were “great behemoths and important projects in the history of our industry”, and to the pre-existing mechanics of the Divinity: Original Sin games.

All this caused Larian to find himself in one unique location for the Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access periodaccording to Sasko, who noted that Larian was “the first to truly fall somewhere between AA and AAA,” before the full launch of Baldur's Gate 3 catapulted it into “definitely AAA” territory.

“Not every Early Access game is successful,” Sasko said, noting that Larian was “probably the first to really be that successful in Early Access.” It should therefore not be thought that such a pre-launch period could be successful for a Cyberpunk game. “I think it could be quite difficult for everyone else to achieve the same resultactually”.