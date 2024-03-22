Cyberpunk 2077 It's a good game now and the patches have fixed the serious issues that affected its quality at launch. This does not mean that this period has been forgotten and players wonder if it would not have been more honest to publish the game in Early Access, which implies the presence of bugs and is purchased only by those players who want to see the game evolve and help the developers in the process. PC Gamer also asked this question to Paweł Sasko – quest director – who however did not agree.
“Maybe there's a way to [giochi] AAA to use early access,” Sasko said, “but I would be cautious with that, just because there's a very specific situation with Larian here,” referring to Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access.
According to Sasko, the success of Baldur's Gate 3 early access could also derive frompre-existing love for the Baldur's Gate serieswhose games were “great behemoths and important projects in the history of our industry”, and to the pre-existing mechanics of the Divinity: Original Sin games.
All this caused Larian to find himself in one unique location for the Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access periodaccording to Sasko, who noted that Larian was “the first to truly fall somewhere between AA and AAA,” before the full launch of Baldur's Gate 3 catapulted it into “definitely AAA” territory.
“Not every Early Access game is successful,” Sasko said, noting that Larian was “probably the first to really be that successful in Early Access.” It should therefore not be thought that such a pre-launch period could be successful for a Cyberpunk game. “I think it could be quite difficult for everyone else to achieve the same resultactually”.
Cyberpunk 2077's strategy: release a near-perfect game
Instead, Sasko says that CDPR's “ambition is to have a killer exitwhere everything is as close to perfect as possible… kind of like how we released Phantom Liberty,” which had a much smoother run than the base game of Cyberpunk 2077. Instead of an early access period, the studio prefers to leave time for “late discovery,” a period toward the end of development during which developers can discover “obscure and hard-to-find” defects and bugs.
“That's what we did with Phantom Liberty and that worked very, very well,” Sasko said, “We had to finish early and we were like, 'Okay, let's play this stuff a lot.'”
For a game that requires three or four years of development, this polishing process can take about a year, according to Sasko. “It's nice to have this moment – and 'moment' is sometimes months – to examine and make sure you're distilling carefully and address all these problems“.
Let's hope that the situation of Phantom Liberty repeat itself and that the base game one will not be the norm in the future.
