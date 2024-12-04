The traditional act of lighting the Christmas lights in Valencia has become this year a tribute to the victims of the DANA that hit the province on October 29, with symbols such as the composition Voices of Valenciaby Professor Rei Ortolá. The song went viral days after the tragedy to express the “pain” and “solidarity” of the Valencian people and this Wednesday preceded the lighting of the tree.

The event began at 7:00 p.m., with the inauguration of the Nativity Scene in the Crystal Room, inside the town hall building. The Town Hall continued in the square, which was in darkness and in silence, which was broken by a voice in off who has reported that this tragedy “it has not taken away the hope, the capacity for reconstruction, the dignity and the unity of the Valencian people”. He then presented the performance of Rei Ortolá and the Juan Bautista Comes Choir of the José Iturbi Municipal Conservatory.

After the performance of Voces de Valencia, the major falleras of Valencia 2025, Berta Peiró and Lucía García, with their courts of honor, lit the 25-meter-high tree. “This year symbolizes the ‘Star of Solidarity’ which, in addition to illuminating and generating hope and hope, aims to channel the solidarity of society”, highlighted the mayor of the town, María José Catalá. All affected populations are represented and, in addition, volunteers play a leading role.

The lighting of the tree has been combined with special effects and light effects that have turned the perimeter of the square’s ornamental fountain into a “starry sky”, like tribute to the pyrotechnic sector on the day of its patron saintsince “it is part of the Valencian people and which the City Council supports for its great heritage value and for its work internationalizing the Valencia brand around the world.”

The light spread across the square with a starry vault while the first chords of the regional anthem were heard, which was also performed by the Juan Bautista Comes Choir, which closed the event with pieces by Handel and Christmas carols by Alborch. The “magic” of lighting has also spread through the streets of the historic centeravenues, major roads, neighborhoods and districts of the city. The square has also recovered its ornamental lighting and, consequently, the Town Hall has been bathed in warm tones.

White rose in the nativity scene for those affected

On the other hand, the artistic nativity scene in the Crystal Hall of the City Hall, made by the Association of Nativity Scene Makers, includes a tribute to the victims of DANA and also to the volunteers who have worked “selflessly” in the affected populations. This birth, which measures 40 square meters with more than 350 figures, 200 animals and 450 handmade accessoriesthis year remembers the victims of the flood with a white rose and will be a symbol of respect and solidarity towards the affected people who have lost everything.

Solidarity also has a space in the birth with the presence of a volunteer willing to help the city and the metropolitan area. The volunteer is part of the entourage of the Three Wise Men of the East with a shovel, a broom, boots and clothes stained with mud. The manger contains other tributes, such as the one paid to the IV centenary of the founding of the Children’s Festival on San Vicente Street. In this case, some children, a priest and some altar boys on a nearby street will recreate a typical scene from Valencia four centuries ago.

Lastly, the nativity scene also nods to the traditional Valencian crafts with the appearance of a buñolera, who joins the blacksmiths, carpenters or potters who are traditionally part of the Christmas scenes. Located in the Crystal Hall of the town hall, it can be visited from this Wednesday, December 4 to January 3, 2025.