Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi – Cairo)

Yesterday, the Presidential Council, in its capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, stressed the need to work on resuming oil pumping, and to keep it away from any political disputes that negatively affect the source of Libyans’ income.

This came during the meeting of the President of the Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Manfi, and his two deputies, Abdullah al-Lafi and Musa al-Koni, in their capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, with the Chief of the General Staff of the Army, Lieutenant-General Muhammad al-Haddad, and the head of the Petroleum Facilities Guard, Brigadier Ali al-Deeb.

A statement issued by the media office of the President of the Libyan Presidential Council confirmed that Al-Haddad and Al-Deeb gave a briefing to the Presidential Council on the latest developments in the situation in the oil fields after the closure of part of them, and their repercussions on the national economy.

The recent closures of Libyan oil fields and ports caused the National Oil Corporation to declare a state of force majeure on production from several major fields and ports in recent days.

And Reuters news agency quoted the National Oil Corporation (NOC) media office as saying that Libya is currently losing more than 550,000 barrels per day of oil production due to the closures imposed on major export fields and ports.

In turn, Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya, Stephanie Williams, stressed the need to refrain from politicizing oil production while ensuring effective and transparent management and equitable distribution of related revenues. .

In her tweets on Twitter, Williams stressed the need to ensure clear timetables for the Libyan elections, stressing the importance of maintaining calm on the ground and ensuring that salaries are paid to all Libyans, regardless of political or organizational affiliation.

In addition, the Prime Minister of the Libyan government, appointed by Parliament, Fathi Bashagha, confirmed communication with the areas where the oil fields and ports were closed, to find out the reasons, expressing his regret for the closure of oil, “but the reasons that called for this were the failure to use the money received from oil to take care of the health and treatment of Libyans, Rather, it is distributed among armed groups, militias and terrorists,” he said. In the final statement of the first meeting of the government, which was held in the city of Sebha yesterday, Bashagha indicated that he will visit the oil regions, tomorrow, Saturday, to address this matter, stressing the need to provide security for southern Libya, which includes Libya’s bounties, including solar energy, and is close to Africa. With long borders that need attention, as well as food security, with interest in services trade and transit.

He pointed to Libya’s suffering from the difference, which amounted to fighting during the past ten years, adding: “We did not rely on negativity in order to save our country; Rather, we sacrificed our personal interests to save the country from the specter of division and tyranny.”

Bashagha clarified that his government continues to perform its duties throughout Libya, with the start of discussing the budget for this year, stressing the need to complete the elections in accordance with the national road map set by Parliament.

On the other hand, government spokesman Othman Abdul-Jalil confirmed that entering Tripoli is not an immediate goal, stressing that the government is avoiding clashes and is working on a safe and peaceful entry to the capital.

He added, during a press conference on the sidelines of the first meeting of the government, that the government does not focus on its workplace, and the most important thing it seeks is work, and the meeting can take place in any city as long as it is on Libyan soil.