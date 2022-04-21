Washington (agencies)

The US Air Force is rapidly working to manufacture the so-called “stealth” drones, which is part of a new arms deal worth $800 million to Ukraine, the Pentagon said yesterday, with a capability similar to the “Switchblade” armed drones. ».

After withdrawing from northern Ukraine, Russian forces regrouped this week to launch a new offensive in two regions in eastern Ukraine that make up the so-called Donbass Basin.

The Ukrainian forces have effectively used Western weapons, including Stinger and Javelin missiles, as well as drones such as Turkish Bayraktar and American Switchblade aircraft, to target Russian forces.

UAVs usually allow Ukrainian forces to strike Russian forces and equipment from the air, without necessarily being close to their targets, as is the case with some weapons that are used on the ground.

“The Air Force was quick to build them specifically, in response to Ukrainian needs,” said John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman.

Little is known about these drones, such as their specific range and combat capabilities.

The White House said yesterday that more than 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems will be provided to Ukraine as part of the new weapons package.