Representative in the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, confirmed that the national reconciliation project is proceeding at a steady pace, and will contribute directly to achieving the stability that the Libyan people aspire to.

The media office of the Presidential Council stated that Al-Lafi, during his meeting with the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, appreciated Batili’s role in reaching a consensus within the Security Council, through the issuance of Resolution No. 2702, which reflects the international will to support stability in Libya, through partnership with the Presidential Council. .

Batelli briefed the UN envoy on the latest developments related to addressing the political impasse, through a joint mechanism that includes all political parties, with the aim of reaching a successful electoral process, in which everyone participates and whose results are accepted. Batelli expressed his appreciation for the steps taken by the Presidential Council to support stability and achieve national reconciliation in Libya.

For his part, Batelli stated on his page on the “X” website that he stressed during the meeting the need for the main institutional actors to assume their responsibilities and engage in good faith in finding peaceful solutions to the controversial issues that delay the holding of elections in Libya.

In a related context, the UN envoy to Libya stressed the importance of having enforceable electoral laws to enable the holding of free and comprehensive elections.

This came during Batelli’s meeting with members of the Libyan Association for Political Science and International Law, according to what the UN envoy reported on his page on the “X” website.

Patelli stated that during the meeting, the role of academics in overcoming the existing crisis was discussed, and how political leaders can benefit from their expertise. Batelli indicated that he listened carefully to the opinions of academics on the current political crisis and their proposals on ways to move forward towards peace, stability and legitimization of national institutions. Batelli pointed out that he also met with the Tunisian ambassador to Libya, Al-Assaad Al-Ajili, and views were exchanged on the current situation in Libya, stressing the need for the main political parties to meet to reach a political agreement on all outstanding issues related to the elections.

Batelli praised Tunisia’s continued commitment to Libya’s stability and its active role in mitigating the negative effects of the Libyan crisis on the humanitarian situation in the region.

In another context, the head of the Supreme Council of State in Libya, Muhammad Takala, during his meeting with a number of American officials and representatives of international financial institutions, discussed reconstruction programs in Derna.