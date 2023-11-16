Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed yesterday that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are an integral part of the Palestinian territories under occupation. Shukri pointed out that the Palestinian Authority is the only body responsible for managing the occupied territories.

Shukri said, during his meeting with a number of foreign correspondents in Cairo yesterday, that there is international consensus on the necessity of implementing the two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967.

Shukry stressed that Egypt will not delay in fulfilling any humanitarian obligations towards the Palestinians, and that it will not hesitate to provide the support that is available with the availability of logistical arrangements, saying, “We are working to stop the conflict and provide humanitarian and medical needs.”

He stressed that “the Rafah crossing has been open since the beginning of the crisis, and the process of entering aid takes place through coordination with humanitarian organizations and Israel, as it is an occupying state.”