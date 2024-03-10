Benghazi (Al-Ittihad)

The Libyan parties meeting in Cairo yesterday agreed on the necessity of forming a unified government whose mission is to supervise the electoral process and provide the necessary services to the citizen, as well as agreeing on Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rejecting any external interference in the political process.

Yesterday, the work of the dialogue session began in Cairo between the President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and the President of the State Council, Mohamed Takala, at the invitation of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, with the aim of facilitating the Libyan-Libyan dialogue and bringing viewpoints closer between the Libyan parties.

Yesterday, the League of Arab States announced in a statement the outcomes of the tripartite meeting, where attendees acknowledged the necessity of forming a technical committee with reference to the political agreement and its annexes within a specific period of time to consider appropriate amendments to expand the basis of consensus and acceptance of the work accomplished by the “6+6” committee and resolve the outstanding issues regarding the points. Controversial according to applicable legislation.

According to the text of the statement, it was agreed to unify the sovereign positions to ensure the activation of their assigned role at the level of the Libyan state, and to call on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya and the international community to support this consensus in order to make it successful.

The attendees also agreed to hold a second round urgently to complete this agreement and bring it into force.

Aboul Gheit said that the results of the tripartite Cairo meeting were positive and exceeded his expectations, describing in a joint press conference with Al-Manfi, Aguila Saleh and Tikala, the results of the meeting as a clear achievement. He expressed his hope that what was achieved in the seven points issued by the meeting would be built upon, and that Libya would move towards Her turn again.

In turn, Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, stressed that elections are the means to build a stable state, so that the president and a new House of Representatives are elected, with the participation of all Libyan parties, which is supported by the Libyans and the international community. He considered that the laws organizing parliamentary and presidential elections allowed everyone to participate without marginalizing or excluding any personality, explaining that if the conditions for candidacy are met, any Libyan citizen can submit his candidacy papers.

Meanwhile, the President of the Libyan Council of State, Muhammad Takala, stressed the need to hold multiple meetings to reach the required results, indicating that there is a need for dialogue, especially under the umbrella of the Arab League.

In the same context, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the outcomes of the Libyan tripartite meeting in the Arab League an important step on the path to achieving the legitimate aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people to move towards the future, in a way that preserves Libya’s sovereignty, unity, security and stability.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Batili, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, stressed the urgent need to implement the electoral law and form a unified government to pave the way for holding elections in the country. Batelli said on his page on “X”: “Yesterday I met with members of the Supreme Council of State. We discussed the stalemate that is currently affecting the political process in Libya, and we reviewed the ways and means necessary to overcome the political impasse.”

Batelli added: “I encouraged members to continue their efforts to build consensus within the Supreme Council of State, with the House of Representatives, and with the broad Libyan political spectrum, including the main parties, on implementing electoral laws and forming a unified government that will lead Libya towards elections.”