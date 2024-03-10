New efforts to calm the situation in Gaza with the advent of Ramadan

Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, Cairo)

Arab efforts to reach a truce and ceasefire in Gaza were renewed with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, as Egypt made contacts with the Palestinians and Israelis in an attempt to resume negotiations. This came as sources confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the talks during the coming period will focus more on introducing more Humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Two Egyptian security sources said that Egypt held contacts with a number of senior figures from the Palestinian factions, Israel and other mediators yesterday, in an attempt to resume negotiations on a truce in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan.

The two sources added that Egyptian contacts with the Palestinians and the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad, took place yesterday, with authorization from the Egyptian presidency, in an attempt to bring together the differing positions of the two sides, without providing further details.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are trying to negotiate a ceasefire agreement during the month of Ramadan in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Israel had rejected the factions’ conditions that it recently presented in Cairo for a comprehensive ceasefire in exchange for concluding a prisoner exchange deal, in addition to the Palestinian factions’ complete rejection of the temporary humanitarian truce proposal presented by the mediators to both sides during the past hours, according to what an official source confirmed to Al-Ittihad. .

The source confirmed that all the intensive efforts that took place during the past weeks to reach a humanitarian truce in Gaza have completely failed, indicating that the focus will be in the coming period on introducing significantly more humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip.

The source revealed the existence of Israeli intentions to carry out a military operation in the city of Rafah in the coming weeks, stressing that warning messages had been sent to the American and Israeli sides by Egypt and some regional partners about the danger of undertaking this step with the accumulation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip.

American-Israeli relations are witnessing a state of tension and tension due to the war on Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to the recent statements of US President Joe Biden, in which he said that “Netanyahu is doing more harm to Israel than good.”

Yesterday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz considered that the US President supports the goals of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, adding, “But he wants a regular plan to evacuate civilians before the invasion of Rafah.”

The Israeli Broadcast Corporation “Makan” quoted Katz as saying, “We have no intention of harming civilians during the ground operation in Rafah,” pointing out that the residents of Rafah are expected to be transferred to the west or other areas in the Strip before the ground operation begins.

He added: “Ultimately, Biden wants to see a regular plan to evacuate the population, and the army implemented that when it fought in the northern Gaza Strip, and it will implement that in Rafah as well.”

The day before yesterday, Biden said that Israel's invasion of the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip would be a “red line,” before he went on to confirm that he would never abandon Israel.

In addition, the Saudi King, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Information, Salman Al-Dosari, on the occasion of the advent of the month of Ramadan, yesterday, called on the international community to stop crimes in the Gaza Strip, expressing his pain that the month of Ramadan will come, in light of what… Palestine is suffering.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also urged a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a video message broadcast yesterday, Schulz said: “It is better to do this during the month of Ramadan,” stressing that “this ceasefire must ensure the eventual release of the hostages in Gaza, and the eventual arrival of more humanitarian aid to Gaza.” .

He added that he was “certain that the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians want peace.”