British singer and songwriter, Liam Payneformer member of the group one directionhas been emergency hospitalized during his vacation in Italy due to various health problems he is facing and that have required immediate medical assistance.

The British artist 30 years old man had to be treated urgently due to a kidney infection which led him to be admitted to a Milan hospitalin Italy, while he was there to enjoy a romantic vacation with his girlfriend.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy were celebrating their first anniversary of dating in Como, Italy, when signs of health problems began; He subsequently had to be transferred to the emergency room to be treated immediately.

The artist is currently under observation, according to a source close to him, who has also revealed that he will have to remain hospitalized for at least six more days, due to the terrible pain he suffers with his kidney problem.

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be cleared to go home for at least another six days. They want to do all the tests they can to fully understand the problem, but now they suspect there has been an underlying problem for some time that has been getting worse.” “revealed the source.

It should be noted that this is the second time in less than a month that Liam Payne has been hospitalized for kidney problems, since the same thing happened a few weeks ago and that is why he had to reschedule his tour of South America.

