F1 Singapore, Bottas confirms himself in the top-10

Singapore is an important weekend for Alfa Romeo, which has just confirmed that it will race with the Bottas-Zhou duo again in 2024. Thanks to this renewal, the Chinese driver can face the end of the season with greater serenity and help more concretely a team that is working hard to bring developments to the C43. After the changes to the suspensions appreciated in Monza, part of a package that should have debuted as a whole at the Temple of Speed ​​and which instead will be diluted up to Mexico, the Hinwil team brought updates to the floor and nose at Marina Bay.

Valtteri liked the news Bottas, who achieved the top-10 in PL2, while Zhou was unable to put together a lap in free practice. For the Finn, the goal this weekend is to confirm the points zone in the race.

Bottas’ words

“Today was an overall positive day: we had positive feedback from the updates we brought here to Singapore, which gave more load and stability to the rear axle, and the driving sensations were good. Our pace seemed to be around the top ten, but we will have to work on it tonight to find that little bit more that will allow us to still be there tomorrow when it matters. Our goal is to score points again this weekendI believe we have the chance to do it if we manage to do everything right: of course, on a track like this, where overtaking is difficult, qualifying in a favorable position will be fundamental“, this is Bottas’ comment.

Zhou’s words

“It was interesting to drive on the new track: I like the changes made to the track, it’s probably a little less stressful and a little more fun to drive. The changes offer greater overtaking possibilities, which will still be difficult. Our day was quite calm, as we managed to complete our programme: we didn’t do any runs on the soft tires in the morning and only one in the afternoon, with a rather messy lap“, he added Zhou. “I think we are closer than it seems since the times, and with a good improvement tomorrow we can recover some positions. We need to fine-tune the details of our setup and prepare well for qualifying: finding the right space to prepare our lap will be crucial, especially as the grid will regroup in the final sector“.