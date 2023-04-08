leysi suarez He is one of the most representative figures of our Peruvian show business. After her time in “Alma bella”, the dancer was part of the cast of “Risas de América” ​​and also participated in national films such as “Selva madre”, “Mañana te cuento 2” and “Macho que se respecta”. However, there was a moment in her artistic career when she almost went to jail for being denounced by the Ministry of Defense.

Below we will tell you what happened to the former vedette and why she had to face this legal process that could have put her behind bars.

Leysi Suárez posed naked on the Peruvian flag

In 2008, in the midst of the celebration for National Holidays, Leysi Suárez received a proposal from the deceased magazine “D’Farandula”, at that time, directed by Mauricio Diez Canseco and Daysi Ontaneda. The dancer was offered to pose for the cover of said medium.

“I know Mauricio Diez Canseco and Daysi Ontaneda, and they tell me that I have to take some photos. They told me to put on a costume to take the photos (…). Never in my life did I imagine that it was disrespectful. They paid me because I was the image of the magazine, I was the first cover, “said the dancer in an interview for the YouTube channel “Moloko”.

“I took everything off, they put up the flag, I get on the horse, and worldwide scandal. They came from all countries. You don’t know how I was suffering in my house.”he added.

Why did the Ministry of Defense sue Leysi Suárez?

The images published in said medium outraged the political sector, so it decided to take action on the matter. The Ministry of Defense, which was in charge of Antero Flores at that time, denounced her criminally for “insulting” the national symbols.

Leysi Suárez starred in a magazine cover. Photo: diffusion

According to the Criminal Code, this act is considered a crime and offenses of this type have a custodial sentence of no more than 4 years.

“It is a disrespectful action and an insult to the national symbols, which cannot go unpunished, and which has generated the indignation of the community that feels, especially on these national days, what Peru and its symbols mean,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Leysi Suárez was acquitted after a complaint from the Ministry of Defense

At the time, this case caused much controversy in our country, however, the process and trial lasted a short time and Leysi Suárez was released from punishment.

“I was scared.But in the end the trial lasted about three months and they ended up acquitting me of all accusations.. It served as a lesson to me because I was very messy with my life back then. After that, a lot of work rained on me, ”she explained.

