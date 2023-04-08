The son of Alessandro Costacurta and Martina Colombari talks about a reckless past and a career as a model

Achille Costacurta is one of the protagonists of the new edition of Beijing Express broadcast on Sky Uno and NOW in streaming. With Martina Colombari forms the combative couple Mother and Son, two tenacious competitive competitors and always ready to try to win every challenge.

Achille costacurta and social media addiction — The son of the former star of Milan and the national team Alessandro Costacurta and the former Miss Italy Martina Colombari told the weekly Moreover talking about the experience in Beijing Express, his past and dreams for the future. Achille Costacurta is only 19 years old but to the weekly he explained that he had lived through dark, complicated years, from which he managed to get out thanks to the love of his parents. For a long time he became slave of social networks "they were like a game of chance, a real addiction, I couldn't get out of it. I spent my days in bed with my cell phone in my hand browsing other people's profiles to see what they were doing." Achille Costacurta she said that "sometimes I tried to imitate the others, sometimes I tried to do better than them". A complicated period that she overcame thanks to the help of her parents Alessandro Costacurta and Martina Colombari. "Now I am no longer a slave to that world and I enjoy every single minute of my days. Often without sending or receiving messages".

the desire to detach from the parents — Participation in Beijing Express it definitely helped Achille Costacurta to overcome this phase and to find the right balance in the relationship with his mother Martina Colombari. “They only knew me as the son of Colombari and Billy Costacurta today they know me for what I am a normal boy. I don’t want to be evaluated for my surname and for their popularity. Also because the mark they have left is different from the mark that I would like to leave one day”.

between the model and a piadineria in miami — Achille Costacurta he doesn't dream of TV but of fashion "I would like to be a model and walk for the big brands" he confessed to Moreover. He would like to be an entrepreneur in the future and he already has clear ideas about what he would like to do "during a vacation in Miami I noticed that there isn't even a piadineria in that city. My mother is from Riccione, I grew up on the Romagna Riviera and I'm sure that if Americans knew them they would go crazy for piadine or bruschetta". Piadina and bruschetta in the United States in the future of Achille Costacurta, far from Italy and from the cumbersome presence of parents who are no longer enemies today.

achille costacurta and the relationship with his parents — Achille Costacurta he doesn’t want to rehash the bad times he had a few years ago, when he was involved in a fight in Parma and ended up in the newspapers “I was a minor, it’s as if that thing had never happened, today I’m a different person”. In those years I saw parents as enemies “only when you grow up do you discover that everything they do for you they do for a purpose: for your good. I realized that a parent would never hurt a child”. At that point their relationship changed and today “we are friends”, as can also be perceived from the journey that Mother and Son are following in Beijing Express.