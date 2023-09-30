AEven without a goal from striker Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen set a club record and underlined its ambitions in the Bundesliga. An own goal from Sepp van den Berg (18th minute), a free kick from Alejandro Grimaldo (59th) and a goal from Jonas Hofmann (65th) helped the “Werkself” win 3-0 at FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday. to make the best start to the season in the club’s history perfect. Bayer have never had 16 points after six matchdays.

At the bottom of the table, the hapless Mainz team are still waiting for the first three points. They have been winless in eleven league games across the season. FSV coach Bo Svensson described the recent 2-1 defeat at FC Augsburg as a “blow in the neck”. However, he had a good feeling, said Svensson before the game. “The way the team deals with it is good. They try to correct it with everything they have. “That really impresses me,” said the Dane.

Leverkusen impressed

The guests also seemed impressed in the opening minutes, even though coach Xabi Alonso had pointed out the strength of the duels and the qualities of the FSV. Mainz attacked the Leverkusen players early and didn’t give them any space to build up the game in an orderly manner. There was hardly any sign of the control that the Spaniard had wanted.

Bayer’s midfield conductor Granit Four minutes later, a free kick from Grimaldo narrowly missed the target on the other side. With the first dangerous move, Bayer scored straight away. A cross from Jeremie Frimpong involuntarily deflected van den Berg over the line.







The FSV showed a good reaction, remained aggressive in the duels and repeatedly radiated danger. However, the hosts, with Josuha Guilavogui, who was only signed this week, sitting on the bench, repeatedly failed because of guest keeper Lukas Hradecky.

The game changed in the final phase of the first half. Leverkusen now had significantly more possession of the ball, Mainz retreated and waited for mistakes. However, Alonso was not satisfied with his team’s performance. He tried to influence the game with wild gestures.

But even after the break, his team still had to survive one or two difficult situations. Hradecky saved again from a header from Karim Onisiwo (54th). Bayer had a hard time, but didn’t become uneasy and scored a somewhat flattering second goal thanks to a fantastic free kick from Grimaldo. The newcomer had already converted a dead ball in the 2-2 draw against FC Bayern.

Leverkusen didn’t have enough. Just six minutes later, a cross from substitute Amine Adli flew to the feet of national player Hofmann, who didn’t hesitate for long – the decision. And Boniface, who was later substituted, also had the fourth goal in hand, but was denied by Robin Zentner in the FSV goal a quarter of an hour before the end.