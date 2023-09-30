The Ugly Truth: plot and cast of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema

This evening, Saturday 30 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, The Ugly Truth, a 2009 film directed by Robert Luketic, will be broadcast. Romantic comedy, starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler. But what is the plot? And the complete cast? Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

Abby Richter is a producer of a TV show in Sacramento. Returning home after a disastrous date one evening she happens to see a segment of a local television show: “The Ugly Truth”, hosted by Mike Chadway, whose cynicism about relationships between men and women encourages Abby to call the show to discuss him live. The next day she discovers that the TV station is about to cancel her show due to poor ratings, so the station manager hires Mike (him…) to revive the viewers. At first the two have a rough relationship: Abby thinks Mike is crude and disgusting; while he finds Abby to be a control freak. Yet when Abby finds the man of her dreams, a doctor named Colin, as well as her neighbor, Mike persuades her to follow her advice. She accepts her help: if she had managed to get the man of her dreams she would have happily worked with Mike, while if she had not succeeded Mike would have resigned….

The Ugly Truth: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the film The Ugly Truth, but who is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles in the film broadcast today on Sky Cinema Uno:

Katherine Heigl: Abby Richter

Gerard ButlerMike Chadway

Bree Turner: Joy

Eric Winter: Colin

Cheryl Hines: Georgia

Nick Searcy: Stuart

John Michael Higgins: Larry

Valente Rodriguez: Javier

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Ugly Truth on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 30 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.