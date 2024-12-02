After a weak start to the season, the coach managed to stabilize Bayer Leverkusen again. In the cup against Bayern, the defending champions are outsiders – but one with great ambitions.

The foreign special correspondents had hoped for more when they traveled to the summit between FC Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen at the end of September. This 1:1 was “impossible to understand,” said the Spanish newspaper ASand also the French one L’Equipe doubted the accuracy of the result – Bayern were “ultra-dominant”. The verdict was no less clear Gazzetta dello Sport: “Xabi Alonso’s team was inferior from start to finish.” Foreign and domestic countries agreed after the encounter: And you want to be German champions, Bayer 04 Leverkusen?