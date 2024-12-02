How to clean pantry shelves to get rid of stubborn grease and prevent moths

Keeping your pantry clean not only improves the aesthetics of your kitchen, but it also contributes to food safety and prevents common problems such as grease buildup and pests. Performing these small maintenance tasks on a regular basis can make a big difference in running your home and preserving your food.

Accumulated grease that sticks on shelves is usually the result of cooking and lack of proper ventilation in the kitchen. This sticky layer, in addition to being unsightly, acts as a magnet for dust and food residue. If not cleaned regularly, it can damage surfaces and create an environment ripe for pests.

Therefore, it is essential to carry out a deep cleaning every few months. This will not only remove accumulated dirt, but will also extend the life of the furniture.

Before disinfecting the pantry, it is necessary to empty it completely. Check food and discard any that are expired or show signs of infestation. This step also allows you to reorganize supplies, ensuring that the oldest ones are at the front for quick consumption.

Fat removal with home methods

Stubborn grease can be a challenge, but there are effective and inexpensive at-home methods for doing so. Some of the most recommended are:

Mixture of white vinegar and warm water: This classic duo is a great natural degreaser. Mixing equal parts of these two elements, applying the solution with a sponge or soft cloth, and rubbing in circular movements, is very effective. For difficult stains, let the solution sit for a few minutes before cleaning.

Baking soda and water: the combination of these two components creates a paste that is applied to the affected areas. Use a soft brush to scrub the surface and then remove the residue with a damp cloth. Baking soda not only degreases, but also acts as a natural deodorant.

Vegetable oils: Although it may seem counterintuitive, vegetable oils can help dissolve dry fat. You should apply a few drops to a cloth and rub stubborn stains. Afterwards, clean with warm soapy water to remove any remaining oil.

To keep the shelves clean for longer and avoid the accumulation of greasy residue, it is important to take some preventive measures. A good practice is to cover food during cooking, as this significantly reduces particles ending up in the environment.

In addition, an efficient extractor or kitchen hood helps eliminate steam and fats suspended in the air, reducing their adhesion to nearby surfaces.





Moth Prevention

Moths are a common pest in cupboards, especially those that store cereals, flour and nuts. These insects not only contaminate food, but are difficult to eradicate if quick and effective measures are not taken.

To eliminate them effectively, it is important to follow a series of steps that guarantee hygiene and prevent their reappearance. One of the first is to carefully check all stored food, discarding those packages that show signs of infestation. These include the presence of larvae, cobwebs or small holes in the containers, which are usually indicative of contamination.

Once the affected foods have been removed, you should proceed with a deep cleaning using the white vinegar and warm water solution mentioned previously. This not only disinfects shelves and corners, but also eliminates pheromone trails that could attract new moths. It is important to pay attention to the corners and nooks where these pests tend to hide.





It is advisable to use natural repellents such as bay leaves or lavender sachets. These work as aromatic barriers that keep insects away without having to resort to chemicals. Strategically placing them on shelves can be an effective and safe solution for the whole family.

Regular pantry maintenance is essential to avoid recurring problems. So is performing a thorough cleaning every three to four months and checking food monthly for early signs of infestation or spoilage. Creating a routine not only simplifies hygiene tasks, but also ensures a hygienic environment at home.

In addition, keeping cupboard shelves clean is essential to ensure hygiene in the kitchen. Although the task may seem complicated, traditional methods and preventative measures greatly simplify the process. Using household items, along with preventative measures, ensures a grease-free and pest-protected environment. Regular maintenance not only prolongs the life of the furniture, but also ensures a tidy and insect-free environment, facilitating daily use of the cupboard.