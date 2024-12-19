There are still a few days until December 25, but for those looking christmas gift ideasthe deadline is practically around the corner. While the explosion of e-commerce has made it easier to “shop around,” it’s increasingly difficult to find gifts online that arrive in time to go under the tree.

To optimize time , WIRED attends to the rescueeven if it is only recommending the most interesting products to try to get a great gift. Taking a look at all the gadgets we’ve come across this year and in previous years, we thought of choosing some items that lend themselves to all types of recipients: from co-workers to childhood friends, to members of the family. family, including children.

How we choose gifts

The articles are the result of a selection made by WIRED editors: products that we have had the opportunity to try in recent months and have been impressed by, or on which we have found special discounts, or gadgets that we have thought about giving (or that we would like to receive) and that we have studied in great detail. In the description of each item, in addition to the specific characteristics, we try indicate the ideal recipientalthough we know that when it comes to gifts there are no rules or limits.

The best Christmas gift ideas according to WIRED

That’s why, in the constantly updated gallery below, we’ve compiled the best of the best in terms of Christmas gift ideas, but with the deadline approaching, it’s always a good idea to be sure before you buy. that the delivery arrives on time.