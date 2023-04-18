Deputy will be nominated by União Brasil; Lira wants to curb exaggerations in conduct and the collegiate will resume

the deputy Leur Lomanto Junior (União Brasil-BA) should be the new president of the Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Chamber of Deputies. The congressman will be the party’s nominee for office. The term of office is two years. The reinstallation of the collegiate should move forward in the coming days.

The Council analyzes disciplinary processes involving deputies. The resumption of the collegiate was discussed in a meeting with party leaders on Thursday (April 13). The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defends “appropriate punishments” for congressmen targeted by actions in the Council.

“This exacerbated polarization process will only stop with the appropriate punishments, which I have no doubt will come”, said Lira when promising the Council’s performance in an interview with Band aired on Sunday (April 16).

The resumption of the Council became one of the priorities of party leaders after episodes of verbal aggression between deputies and an accusation of harassment, in addition to the acts of January 8th.

On February 2, the Psol bench filed a request for impeachment against 4 deputies for allegedly encouraging extremist acts of the January 8th. The targets were the deputies Abilio Brunini (PL-MT), Andre Fernandes (PL-CE), Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) and Clarissa Tercio (PP-PE).

On the day he was re-elected, with record votes, Lira warned that the deputy “exaggerate” in his conduct would be taken to the Ethics Council. “Any parliamentarian who exaggerates in their way of acting and performs acts that are not consistent with the parliamentary body will respond in the Ethics Council, which is the appropriate way”, said on February 1.

In less than 3 months of work by the Legislative, the conduct of some deputies was the subject of questioning involving actions in the Council:

8.mar: the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) mocked trans women during a speech from the podium on International Women’s Day. Psol elaborated a representation to the Ethics Council of the House to revoke the deputy’s mandate;

March 28: Nikolas Ferreira was stopped and mocked by opposition colleagues while asking the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino at CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice). One of the authors of the provocations was the deputy André Janones (Avante-MG). The PL (Liberal Party) he said that will file a lawsuit with the Council of Ethics of the Chamber against Janones by the episode;

11.Apr: the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) offended the deputy duarte (PSB-MA) during a Public Security Commission hearing with the participation of Minister Flávio Dino. The congresswoman sent her colleague “take it in the ass” while Duarte asked the chairman of the commission, deputy sanderson (PL-RS), for “ ensure order during discussion among House deputies.

In the same session, the deputy Julia Zanatta (PL-SC) accused the colleague Mario Jerry (PC do B-MA) of alleged harassment. On her Twitter profile, Zanatta shared the moment when the PC do B congressman approaches and says something close to her ear, while she has her back to him. In response, the deputy stated that it was “absurd fake news”.

Read more about mentions to the Ethics Council in 2023:

Leur Lomanto Júnior must still undergo a formal election on the Board, which is made up of another 21 holders. He was already part of the collegiate in his last composition.

The deputy will replace Paulo Azi (BA), also from União Brasil, and the last one to hold the presidency of the collegiate from 2021 to 2022. At the time, the congressman was affiliated with DEM, a party that merged with the PSL to form União Brasil.

In 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic, the collegiate was paralyzed and resumed work in 2021 with the analysis of accumulated cases, such as those involving the former deputy flordelis (PSD-RJ) and former congressman Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).