”A few hours ago, the EU ambassador in Sudan was attacked in his residence. This constitutes a serious violation of the Vienna Convention. The security of diplomatic offices and personnel is a primary responsibility of the Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law”. The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union wrote it on Twitter Joseph Borrell.

“The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has condemned the acts of violence in Sudan. Clashes that have caused deaths and tonight an assault on the EU ambassador. The European Parliament calls on all parties to cease hostilities and guarantee the security of the whole population”. Metsola spokesman Juri Laas writes it in a tweet