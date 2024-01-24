It is my nature not to believe in football, and I do not know its natural path. The matches in it are like water that does not flow in a river twice. However, football has technical rules that highlight the differences, and we are going to the “White” match against the Iranian national team at the end of the rounds. The group stage, and based on what we saw from the two teams together in the first two rounds, there was something to say that “White” needs a strong, flawless performance in order to succeed in achieving the victory that qualifies it to the round of 16, leading its group.

Where will Al-Abyad get this legendary performance from, when his tactical system is still developing?

Just as coach Pinto preferred to make changes to Al-Abyad that affected almost all of the playing facilities, compared to the formation with which he faced Palestine, and before that Hong Kong, he will decide to play with a fallen defensive block, or perhaps he was forced to do so, so that the defensive system appears when covering the back and building depth. There were many imbalances that the Iranian team turned into spaces for maneuver, and it gained from the match, technically, tactically, and digitally, what it was looking for in the match to secure the lead.

I was hoping that even with the presence of a strong competitor like Iran, experienced and mature, that “white” would not play against its nature, that it would not completely reverse the direction in which it was walking confidently and ambitiously, because what this walk produced in the opposite direction was raging winds that first brought down the center’s tent, and secondly swept away the castle. The defense, and thirdly, stripped the team of all protective curtains. As we saw throughout the first round, one team was the Iranian team, which scored a goal and missed other goals.

This deliberate departure from the identity of “Al-Abyad,” and the defensive cracks it caused, will be noticed by Coach Pinto, who will adjust the players’ positions, especially with the entry of Caio. Let us see “Al-Abyad” as we wanted him to be, capable of destabilizing the Iranian defense, and Yahya Al-Ghassani even succeeds in catching a shot. A penalty, he was the one who paid it and wasted it, so that football famous the mechanism of immediate punishment, a second goal for Iran, which unfortunately resulted in a complete collapse of the defensive system for Al-Abyad, which gave a second goal to Iran, and two other goals were rejected, before Yahya Al-Ghassani secured second place for Al-Abyad with the aim of reducing the difference. .

It is true that the Iran match, with its pain and aborted dreams, has become a memory of the past, and what is important is focusing on what is coming in this Asian championship, which may be a generator of hopes and candles. However, the “Whites”, as they prepare today for the 16-final match next Sunday against the Tajik national team, must And to remember with his coach Pinto that football is heartless, does not have mercy on those who do not seize its winds, and never accepts a team that plays against its nature.

Certainly, if Al-Abyad flies with his wings and plays on his true potential and talents, we will find him, God willing, among those qualifying for the quarter-finals.