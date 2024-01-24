PS5: the latest update made the Cronus Zen unusable, an accessory used by many cheaters

For those who don't know, the Cronus Zen is an unofficial peripheral that allows you to use virtually any controller on any console. So far nothing too serious. The problem arises from the fact that it can also be used to play with mouse and keyboard on consoles and to set some macros, both things that offer a substantial advantage especially in shooters, and in fact these devices are considered cheating so much so that they were banned from official tournaments.

In addition to the news reported in the official notes, apparently the latest system update Of PS5 made another change, voluntary or otherwise, that rendered the devices unusable, at least for the time being Cronus Zen .

Cronus Zen developers are working on a solution

Well, as reported by MP1ST, many users who use Chronus Zen on PS5 say that the device has stopped working after the latest system update for the console released today by Sony.

Apparently the problems with the device only occur with games that have a native version for PS5, while PS4 games via backward compatibility work as always. On the official Cronus Zen forums, one of the developers confirmed that the malfunctions are linked to the latest PS5 firmware and that the team is already working to resolve them.

A message also appeared on the official Cronus Zen website advising not to download the firmware and disable automatic PS5 updates. In addition, it is underlined that at the moment the team is not able to offer a precise timetable for the resolution of this “problem”: “it could be 24 hours, 24 days or 24 months“.

“We are aware of an issue with Zen and the PS5. As of this morning (January 24), the console is asking everyone to update, and if you do, Zen will no longer connect to the PS5,” the message reads.

“However, this update is NOT mandatory! Just ignore it and everything should continue to work with your Zen as expected. Note: The update will also happen in rest mode, so you need to disconnect your PS5 from the internet, skip the update, and reconnect it again.”

“There is currently no timetable for resolving this issue, so please don't be offended if you are asked to check this notice when asking for an exact timeline. It could be 24 hours, 24 days, 24 months, we won't know until we have delved into the matter.”

It is not clear at the moment whether Sony has actually decided to actively combat the use of this device through the latest update or whether this compatibility problem was simply a coincidence.