Leslie Shaw He returned to Lima to promote his most recent song, so a few days ago he visited the set of “D’Mañana”. Along these lines, the influencer also gave details about her OnlyFans account and her experience with the platform.

The artist is one of the Peruvians with the most followers in onlyfans and assured that he has followers who ask him for photos of certain parts of his body and that he charges a separate price for these images.

How much does Leslie Shaw get paid to show off her feet on OnlyFans?

“My feet are cute,” he said. Leslie Shaw in the program “D’ Mañana“ and revealed that charge 30 dollars for showing them in photos.

“You should raise the rate, Leslie, charge 100 dollars,” he suggested. Nosy the host of the program.

Leslie Shaw’s tattoos

In the program “D’Tomorrow“, drivers also asked Shaw about his tattoos. “Are they asking you to show a particular tattoo?” Metiche asked.

“ Yes, when I’m in a bikini you can see all my tattoos. But my buttocks are tattoo-free Leslie Shaw replied.

Leslie Shaw is a fan of the Sailor Moon anime. Photo: Panamericana TV

The artist revealed that the tattoo that she likes the most is that of sailor Moon On its arm. Likewise, the artist maintained that she never tattooed the name of a couple on her body. “They say it’s bad luck,” she added.

Leslie Shaw showed off the tattoos her pets have. Photo: Panamericana TV

“I only have my dogs”, and showed the four tattoos he got of his pets on his left arm: his three dogs and his cat.

Who is ‘El Prefe’, Leslie Shaw’s partner?

Leslie Shaw He introduced his new partner, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2021 and who also has a certain passion for the world of music, especially in the urban genre.

‘El Prefe’ is a 20-year-old artist of Cuban origin. He met Leslie Shaw after recording a video clip and, through the cameras of “love and fire”, They were caught kissing in September 2021.

He is dedicated to the creation and recording of songs related to the urban genre, exactly reggaeton. He has a song with Shaw called “Sola y Soltera” which they did last year and has racked up over half a million views on YouTube alone.