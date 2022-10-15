Guadalajara Jalisco.- Federal, state and municipal authorities deactivated the security protocols that they put in place yesterday, after the arrest of César Augusto “N”, alias “El Gafe”regional leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Governor Enrique Alfaro confirmed.

The president recalled that these protocols are activated so that the different corporations are alert to possible reactions from organized crime.

“Whenever there is an important arrest there is a protocol already established because, after what happened in Ixtlahuacán, the table defined a protocol that is followed permanently at the time the arrest operation was in process, the table was informed and the operation was activated,” Alfaro explained.

“It is an internal issue to maintain a permanent session of the table and to be all coordinated and the answer is yes, this mechanism was activated.”

The Governor assured that the security table that operates in Jalisco with the intervention of authorities from the three levels of government was informed of the arrest of César Augusto “N”, for which he ruled out a lack of coordination.

“The arrest of the army was reported to the security table, the corresponding measures were taken, we understand that it is an important command of a criminal group and has already been transferred to Mexico and it will be, in any case, the Federal authority who gives more information to the respect,” the president added.

“It is relevant that so few days after the events these detainees can already be held and a message is sent that this matter cannot remain a story of impunity.”

We recommend you read

Alfaro commented that the detainee is the one who was in charge of the events that occurred in the Landmark Plaza on October 2, although he estimated that the investigation of the events will continue. He said that there is still no clarity on the reasons for the attack.