Mexico City.- Argentine footballer Leo Suárez revealed that he chose the number 10 as motivation to face the Apertura 2024 with Pumas.

“I know what it means to wear the number 10 on any team, and even more so on a team as big as Pumas. It’s a responsibility and pressure that I like, that makes me stay motivated and train harder. I took the number 10 for motivation and to be able to be that player who takes responsibility on the team,” said Leo Suárez at a press conference.

“We are more solid than last tournament, we had a preseason to know what Gustavo Lema wants, we have already adapted to what he wants. A stronger team, but grit and balls are not negotiable, here we all run, everything for the team. There is a united and very nice team, which we show in each training session, and we want to take it to the field and play a good game next Sunday.”

Pumas will debut next Sunday at the Olympic Stadium when they host León at noon.