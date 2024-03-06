Singer Dailyn Curbelo and the businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco They became a trend on social networks after revealing that they are looking to have a baby. As is known, the couple resumed their relationship in approximately October 2023, after 9 years. Both are quite excited about their sentimental bond, although she rules out marrying the owner of Rústica.

Is Dailyn Curbelo pregnant by Mauricio Diez Canseco?

During an activation by Alfredo Benavides in one of the establishments of Diez Canseco, the comedian assured that the singer and businessman's partner would be expecting his baby; however, this is not true. The truth is that both are looking for a child.

“Dailyn is not pregnant at this time, but we have decided to be parents, we are going to formalize this whole process, we have talked about it, it is a very mature decision that we have made together. With comings and goings we have been together for about 10 years, it is my family”he remarked Mauricio Diez Canseco.

For its part, Dailyn He stated that he was happy with the decision: “I am happy because I am going to fulfill my dream. I have always been asked about that topic (motherhood) and I have wanted to be a mother, I think it is time. With my dad (Mauricio) he has always been and will be in my life”commented the Cuban.

Regarding the date on which Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo They will be parents, the television presenter pointed out that it will happen during this year 2024. “I hope it is soon, we are going little by little. But, without a doubt, what will be this year?. I promised Dailyn's mother that we were going to take this step“, said.

How old is Dailyn Curbelo and how many years older is Mauricio Diez Canseco?

The successful businessman and owner of one of the most recognized restaurant brands in Peru was born on April 12, 1964, which means that currently He is 59 years old and is quickly approaching celebrating another year of life.

On the other hand, Dailyn Curbelo, a talented singer of Cuban origin, was born on February 23, 1979, and recently reached 35 springs. This means that 'Brad Pizza' is 25 years older than the artist.

Does Mauricio Diez Canseco want to marry Dailyn Curbelo?

While Mauricio mentioned that he plans to propose to the Cuban as soon as their divorce is finalized, Curbelo expressed his lack of interest regarding the topic. “My divorce is now official, is in process. And, of course, with her it will be my last marriage,” said the businessman. “Already a lot, moreover, marriages are for pleasure“, stated the interpreter quite confidently.

