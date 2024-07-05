Capcom Not only has it established itself as a benchmark in the entertainment sector, but it has also been able to prolong your success In recent years, thanks to the balance between new productions and major remasters that keep consumer interest awake.

Recently, the Japanese company held a digital event, presenting Dead Rising Deluxe Remasteran improved version of the classic released in 2006, where Frank West has to survive the zombie stampede in a shopping mall. It was also confirmed that the founding house of Mega Man is working on a new resident Evil.

In another order of ideas, eastasiasofta company specializing in video games indie and ownership of the chain PlayAsiarevealed that there will be 12 very interesting releases during the following months. After a long time, Tokyo Clanpoolthe RPG and dungeon crawler experience, will be leaving Japan to land on Nintendo Switch with translation into several languages.

In parallel, lovers of bullet hell They are in long tablecloths, with the display of Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast and RPM – Road Punk Mayhemwhile Cattie will represent a great challenge in black and white for those who enjoy linear platform experiences.

Damikira will offer frenetic, intense and bloody action, as well as two-dimensional movement. For its part, the genre of survival horror will be present thanks to Dead of Darkness with retro art inspired by the glorious 16-bit era.

There are also other titles to take into consideration, including: Bouncy ChickenGUARDS!, Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and BlossomKiki – A Vibrant 3D Platformer, SokoPenguin and ZombFarm. It is worth noting that all of these products will have limited editions in physical format to please collectors.

A spectacular second half of the year is shaping up and the companies that make up the industry of video gameseek to offer various alternatives to satisfy the needs of the market, being a reality that there will be new releases for all tastes that will give us endless hours of fun.