A young man known for fusing Quechua and K-pop was also present at the demonstrations in Lima and lamented the death of protesters. “I was not a fan of him, until I saw him at the march,” commented one user on TikTok.

More and more artists support the mobilizations against the Government of Dina Boluarte. This time the singer LENINknown for fusing the Quechua language of Peru and the rhythm of the songs k pop, joined the marches in Lima. The young man spoke out strongly for the death of the protesters and raised his voice in protest.

He also released a clip showing images of the protests in the capital and the duel in Juliaca after the death of 19 civilians.

“The soil you walk on is Andean. My children, the children you step on. Your laughter is over, painted copper, your laughter of loneliness. Up there they are killing”, LENIN briefly sang through TikTok.

Recentlya user recorded the artist when he marched in Lima. The video quickly went viral on TikTok and many followers highlighted the action of LENIN.

“I was not his fan, until I saw him at the march,” said Adan Rodríguez on said social network.

In this way, several people came clean and said that they did not know the boy’s art, but that this support for the marches has aroused interest in his music.

LENIN merged Quechua and K-pop

“Now I’m your fan”, “He gained one more follower”, “Thank you brother, we are one”, “Well, let’s all add up. I did not know about his art, what he does is interesting, successes for him, ”commented users.

Who is LENIN, the founder of Q’pop or Quechua pop?

His full name is Lenin Tamayo Pinares, is 22 years old, and is a graduate of the Psychology career of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos. However, his passion is music.

K-pop fan, originally from South Korea, who mixes musical styles such as pop, rap, EDM, rock or R&B, Lenin decided to make a mix, but with Andean music and the Quechua languagein addition to including typical dance steps, such as the diablada, in their choreographies.