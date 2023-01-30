Mexico City.- Jonathan Dos Santos reassures the Club América fans after confirming in a publication that he will not be absent from the pitches after receiving a foul from Roberto Meraz in the duel last Saturday against Mazatlán FC on date 4 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

The Mexican uploaded the image of his ankle assuring that his ailment could be worse, however the results were positive that an injury is ruled out, so he will be recovering for a few days to return to activity with the first team.

Jonathan dos Santos came on as a substitute when the clock read 62′. He came on to replace Álvaro Fidalgo, however minutes later he left the field again because of that sweep that Rodrigo Meraz undertook and expelled him from the match at the Azteca stadium.

The former national team played his third match in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX with the Águilas Club América. He has spent 34 minutes on the field and for now Fernando Ortiz will be aware of his recovery to count on him again after causing concern.

“Jona (dos Santos) is fine, it was just a blow and he was scared. At first he couldn’t feel his foot and we wanted to take care of it. I never doubted my players, being in such a big institution I give them confidence, I always trust them” he declared at a press conference.

The defeat, 6-0, became the last straw in Mazatlán. The Cañoneros board of directors did not let a full day go by and announced through a statement the departure of the Argentine coach, Gabriel Caballero, the first to be dismissed after four consecutive defeats.

Success, Gabriel Caballero! The Mazatlán FC board of directors informs that the teacher, Gabriel Caballero, and his work team, leave the technical direction of the first team. We appreciate the work done and the professionalism shown during his management, recognizing that their names will always be in the club’s history for obtaining the first repechage classification.

As of matchday 5, the Director of Basic Forces, Christian Ramírez, will assume the position of Technical Director on an interim basis. He will coach his first game against Bravos FC Juárez at Kraken Stadium on Friday.