Antoine Griezmann gone, there are still some French people at FC Barcelona. Two of them should look elsewhere very soon.

FC Barcelona is slowly but surely sinking into the crisis. In financial decay, the Blaugrana club is also suffering from a sporting point of view, he who occupies only a poor ninth place in the La Liga standings, while his Champions League campaign turns into a fiasco. In this context, two tricolor players could be asked to leave as early as January.

According to information from Sport, Clément Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti will not make old bones in Catalonia. Already strongly invited to leave this summer, Umtiti finally stayed hoping to regain playing time that Ronald Koeman has still not decided to grant him. No better for Lenglet who missed out on his season last year, and is not favored by the Dutch tactician.

The media assures that Barça will do everything possible to part ways with the two French defenders in the next winter transfer window. There would then be only one tricolor left at Camp Nou, Ousmane Dembélé.

