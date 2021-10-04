With the arrival of October, it seems that the series season is reactivated. After a summer with few news to eat, this month series that every seriéfilo has on the radar are back. There is the second season of ‘Creepshow’, the horror and mystery anthology series sponsored by Stephen King, which will land on Atresplayer Premium on October 4 or the ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off, ‘World Beyond’, whose second season starts the same day at AMC. On October 15, the seventh season of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ and the third of ‘Batwoman’ arrive on HBO and Netflix the third of the least hidden psychopath, ‘You’. Three days later, two heavyweights of television fiction return: the great ‘Succession’ (third season, HBO) and the funny ‘Evil’ (second season, SyFy). On October 25, HBO will premiere the eleventh season of the series starring the creator of ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)’, on the 27th, on Disney +, it will be available number 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and finally, on October 31st, the third of ‘Fantasmas’ arrives at Movistar +. And now we go with the news.

Netflix, October 1 Oats Studios



A few years ago, South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp wowed everyone with ‘District 9’, a science fiction film that gave a surprising twist to the alien invasion genre. The director opened an independent film studio, Oats Studios, in 2017 to carry out some of his groundbreaking ideas. Now he comes to Netflix with a series of experimental shorts, produced by himself, that imagine post-apocalyptic worlds and terrifying scenarios.

Netflix, October 7 The code that was worth millions



Oliver Ziegenbalg writes this series that focuses on the work of an artist and hacker from Berlin who in the 1990s invented a new way of looking at the world. Years later, the two meet to sue the almighty Google for their patent infringement. The fiction is directed by Robert Thalheim and stars Seumas F. Sargent, Marius Ahrendt, Thomas Douglas and Michelle Glick, among others.

Disney +, October 13 On the other side of the institute (Just Beyond)



The writer RL Stine, prolific author of horror works for young people such as ‘Nightmares’ or ‘The Street of Terror’, is once again the starting point of this anthological series of eight episodes, which tells a series of stories framed in a high school and the reality that happens on the other side of what we know. The episodes address the problems teenagers suffer from, such as bullying, peer pressure, and anxiety, through supernatural plots that include ghosts, witches, aliens, and of course alternate universes.

Disney +, October 13 Reservation Dogs



‘Reservation Dogs’ is a half-hour episode comedy that follows four indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma who spend their days stealing and saving to reach the mysterious, exotic and far-off land of California. Shot on location, Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the series brings indigenous life to television in new ways, both in front of and behind the camera. At the forefront of fiction are the American of indigenous origin Sterlin Harjo and, attention, the New Zealander Taika Waititi, responsible for films such as ‘Jojo Rabbit’ or ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and for series such as ‘What we do in the shadows’, based on the homonymous film directed by himself.

Amazon Prime Video, October 15 I Know What You Did Last Summer



Based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel, on which the iconic 1997 film was also based, the series chronicles the events that take place a year after the fateful car accident that marred the graduation night of a group of teenagers. They are all bound together by a dark secret and are stalked by a brutal assassin. As they try to find out who is after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and discovering the wrong secret could be deadly. Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman and Ashley Moore are some of its protagonists. The first four episodes of the series will premiere on Friday, October 15, with new episodes every Friday. The series will culminate with a season finale on November 12.

Filmin, October 19 Unexpected suspects



Miranda Otto stars in this fusion of ‘Ocean’s 8’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’ in which the theft of a valuable necklace from businesswoman Roxanne Water in an elaborate heist brings out cracks in Sydney’s gleaming façade through a thorough police investigation.

Apple TV +, October 22 Invasion



The action of this new Apple TV + bet on science fiction takes place on several continents by narrating an alien invasion from multiple perspectives throughout the planet. Starring Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. Simon Kinberg, responsible for ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ is behind the fiction that will be released with three episodes, and then go through the story by chapter per week.

Movistar +, October 23 The Bite



Robert and Michelle King, the couple responsible for titles such as ‘The Good Fight’, ‘The Good Wife’ or ‘Evil’, return with this satirical drama shot during the pandemic, which mixes comedy with zombie terror. The fiction focuses on Rachel (Audra McDonald) and Lily (Taylor Schilling), two residents of a New York neighborhood who survive confinement by the covid-19 pandemic. Rachel is a doctor and treats her peculiar patients by videoconferencing, while trying to overcome a crisis with her husband, Zach, who works at a Center for Disease Control. Upstairs neighbor Lily makes a living from BDSM sessions and must convince her clients that her skills are as valid on screen as they are in person, while she hopes to become a bestselling author by writing down her experiences. When a strange and deadly variant of the virus spreads unexpectedly, the two find themselves fighting for their survival on another level. Without leaving home, yes.

Movistar +, October 25 The frozen blood



Created, directed and written by Andrew Haig, this six-episode miniseries adapts the novel by Ian McGuire that tells the story of Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell), a young surgeon still scarred by the horrors of his experience as a sergeant in the British Army. in India. With the idea of ​​hiding from the ghosts of the past, he opts to enlist as a medic aboard the Volunteer, a whaler about to set sail from Yorkshire on an expedition to the icy waters of the Arctic. During the hard voyage, Sumner meets the ship’s official harpooner, Henry Drax (Colin Farrell), a cold and ruthless fellow who seems to have grounded all sense of morals. In the midst of a hostile environment, surrounded by men in daily struggle for survival, the young and inexperienced Sumner is soon caught on a disastrous journey under the latent threat of a bloody psychopath, with no other outlet than the icy vastness of the ocean.

HBO Max, October 26 Everything else



Abril Zamora writes, directs and stars in this story of a group of thirty-somethings from Madrid trapped in lives that were not the ones they dreamed of. The eight-part, thirty-minute long series focuses on Dafne, a young woman with a terrible job that her boyfriend just left. To make matters worse, she is going to discover that she is in love with her best friend, an unmotivated Asturian played by Juan Blanco. David Matarín, Nuria Herrero, Andrea Guasch, María Maroto, Bea de la Cruz, Marta Belenguer, Pepe Lorente and Raúl Mérida complete the main cast, which also includes Miguel Bernardeau and Alberto Casado.

Netflix, October 29 The time that I give you



Lina (Nadia de Santiago) and Nico (Álvaro Cervantes) break up after many years together. She, who wants to move forward with her life, makes an effort to start over and think a little less about him every day. This is the starting point for El tiempo que te day, the first short-form fiction produced for Netflix Spain. Created by its protagonist, Pablo Santidrián and Inés Pintor, it narrates the overcoming of a love breakup in 10 episodes of eleven minutes each. An interesting experiment.

Filmin, October 29 Doctor Portuondo



A still from ‘Doctor Portuondo’.



The unclassifiable Carlo Padial brings to television his own novel, ‘Doctor Portuondo’, published in Blackie Books. The result is six 25-minute episodes with autobiographical overtones about the therapy that Padial followed with his peculiar and charismatic Cuban psychoanalyst, Dr. Portuondo (Jorge Perugorría), and that radically changed his life. It is Filmin’s first production. We will have to keep track.

Apple TV +, October 29 Swagger



Inspired by the experiences of basketball player Kevin Durant, behind the production, ‘Swagger’ immerses us in the world of youth basketball and the players, their families and coaches, who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, the opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the series reveals what it’s like to grow up in the United States. The new series stars an all-star cast including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera.